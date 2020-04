AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An area code that went into effect Saturday, April 25 in South Carolina is causing some issues.

Details are limited but the Aiken County Sheriff’s office said on social media that the additional 839 area code is “causing problems with the system statewide.” Adding that it is “preventing various incoming/outgoing calls.”

According to the S.C. Public Service Commission, the additional area code affects Aiken, Allendale, Chester, Richland and Sumter counties.