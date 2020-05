Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta National Golf Club is still targeting November for the 2020 Masters and when that happens there will be a new way to get onto the grounds.

It’s called Gate “T” and it will be the entryway for a select few.

Gate T is the new tunnel that goes under Washington Road, on the east side of the property.

The Tunnel which is in operation allows vehicles to go back and forth without disrupting traffic on Washington Road.