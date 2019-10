Augusta, GA. (WJBF) – The Georgia Carolina State Fair is implementing a new admissions policy this year.

Anyone 15 years old or under are required to be with an adult to enter the Georgia State Fair. If you are 15 years old or under and do not have an adult, you will not be permitted to enter the fair grounds.

Admissions office workers will require an ID for proof of age. This policy has been implemented for the safety of all patrons.

The Georgia Sate Fair will be open October 18th-27th.