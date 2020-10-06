Augusta gets new administrator; salary approved

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta has a new city administrator.

On a 9-to-one vote, commissioners approved hiring Odie Donald, who is the city manager in South Fulton, Georgia.

He will be the highest paid administrator in Augusta to date, commissioners agreeing to a salary of $240,000.

“We knew we had to be competitive with other cities and other governments and that was one of the key factors in making this decision was doing an analysis on other salaries of governments this size that was what that was based on,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Donald will start November 16th. He replaces Janice Jackson who resigned under pressure in April of last year.

Jarvis Sims has been serving as interim administrator.

