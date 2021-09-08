New administration building to be built at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County commissioners approved a list of projects Tuesday including an upgrade for some of the county’s first responders.

“It’s going to be a three-story building, about 27,000 sq. ft. It’s going to be out in the parking lot beside the existing records building,” said Deputy County Manager Matt Schlachter.

A new administration building is going to be built at the Sheriff’s Office.

A rendering of the new administration building.

Schlachter said, “The records building was actually built by inmate labor for about $100,000 probably in the 80s so it’s got a good long life out it. The old jail is in that area too, the crime lab so the old building has been there a long time. There’s been a lot of good work but this admin building will sit right out in front of that now.”

Commissioners awarded a more than $6 million bid to SD Construction Inc. to build the additions at the Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff’s Office will go in there. His majors will be in there. I’m sure his captains will be in there with him. I’m not sure who all he’s planning to bring over, detectives, CSI. I’m not sure who all he’s bringing but that’ll be something he figures out as we get the building constructed,” explained Schlachter.

The new administration is a tier two SPLOST project in the 2017 – 2022 referendum. Columbia County voters approved it in 2015.

Schlachter added, “We’ve been planning it for quite a while. We finally started collecting the tier two money so now we got the designs done, we got our bids in, we’re ready to go to work.”

Construction is expected to take more than a year.