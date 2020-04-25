New 10-digit dialing pattern required for Aiken, Allendale county residents

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A new dialing pattern is in effect for people in Aiken and several other counties in South Carolina.

Residents in Aiken, Allendale, Richland, Sumter, and Chester Counties are now required to dial 10-digits when making local phone calls. The change goes into effect Saturday, April 25.

It comes after the addition of a second area code — 839. You will start seeing that in May.

Only new numbers will receive that area code. Current numbers will not be changed.

The 839 area code will be the fifth in the state, joining 864 in the Upstate, 803 in the Midlands and 843, and 854 along the coast.