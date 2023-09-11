COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on February 28, 2024.

Beginning with Mars, he’ll review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water, and life in the cosmos, culminating in the search for intelligent life, whether or not it already exists on Earth.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist, cosmologist, author, and science communicator with the uncanny ability to simplify complex cosmic concepts that the average person both understands and finds entertaining.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am and are available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Queensborough Box Office at CCPAC.