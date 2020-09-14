Neighbors open up about double homicide on their street, reflect on connection with woman killed

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WJBF) – A wild car chase ended with a murder suspect shot and hospitalized. While the incident played out in Aiken, the double murder prior rocked a small community.

“The wife said that must be firecrackers. I said no, no, no. That’s not firecrackers,” Billy Kirkland recalled of the incident.

He told us he was sitting in his den at home when he and his wife heard what they ultimately realized were gunshots.”

“Just moments later I saw a car speeding by my house leaving. It was kind of suspicious that I saw that,” Kirkland said adding that it was a small black car.

NewsChannel 6 also spoke with neighbor Sarah Wheaton. She tells us she called 911 after hearing the gunfire.

“I ran to the door and just as I ran to the door and opened the screen door I looked and this man walked out the end of the house with a gun in his hand,” she said referring to the back end of the home.

Just after 7:00 Saturday night, Aiken County deputies found 43-year-old Lacy Boyd and her boyfriend, an unidentified 51-year-old man, in the Louise Street home in Graniteville. The suspect fled the area and led police on a chase at Pine Log Road and Whisky Road in Aiken. He later stopped at Pine Log Road and Northwood, where he shot at deputies and Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers. He was taken to the the hospital after being shot twice.

Neighbors are now left with grieving their friends now gone.

Kirkland added, “She’s been here quite some time and she would come over to our house sometime and get my wife to run her up to the store.”

“It’s so hard to believe that somebody could be that evil to go in and take two lives,” Wheaton said adding that she just took Boyd to the grocery store Thursday.

Neighbors also told us that Boyd was a mother to a young adult son.

SLED is investigation the officer involved shooting. The double murder is still being investigated as well.

