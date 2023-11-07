AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a week since Drumgoole Family Initiatives announced the former city park on Merry Street will turn into a village of tiny homes for people aging out of the foster care system.

Now, neighbors in the area are speaking out.

The new plans for the former park call for 25 tiny homes to go where ballfields once stood, and those who live there say they’re on board with the plan.

“I’ve worked for 24 years in community behavioral health, and they have a lot of the same issues that young adults aging out of foster care have. So I would be thrilled to death to be a part of it,” said Donna Hastings.

The complex would feature 25 tiny homes, a community center, and a vegetable garden. Others agree it’s a great next step for the property.

“I think it’s a great idea, and I do support it because these people coming out of foster care, they need somewhere to go. And that little community they’re trying to build down there will be a great start for them,” said Brian Lawson.

“Seems like a good idea to me. These children need somewhere to go in transition instead of going to the street. It would be best if they had somewhere to go,” said Ronald Sparks.

The community says this village will be a great addition, and an opportunity to prepare them for the real world.

“These kids that are coming out now, they need help–and this little village is something that’ll help them,” said Lawson.

“I hope that the community around here–which is an incredibly, wonderfully, friendly supportive community–will all get involved, and share their talents and insights with the individuals aging out of foster care,” said Hastings.

The project is expected to break ground in mid-2024, and Drumgoole Family Initiatives is hoping kids will move in by the end of next year.

