AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off.

Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10.

“Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have veterans who get their medicine from the VA, we get our tax bills, we get everything else…Can you imagine what kind of chaos it’s gonna cause people?”

Protest organizer and resident Gerry Goldstein held a previous rally in April 2022.

He tells us McCormick Postmaster Evelyn Case has yet to respond to the community’s concerns.

“I’m doing this for the rest of the community,” said Goldstein. “Because if I got mail, everybody should have mail.”

Goldstein tells us the decision to stop mail stems from a U. S. Postal Service policy change for new developments after 2012 – Savannah Lakes Village opened in 1989.

Goldstein tells me that, no matter what, they are going to keep trying.

“What we’re trying to do with the rally is bring attention to all the problems we’re having and the way we’re being mistreated,” said Goldstein. “Bullying, you know, intimidated. And basically holding us hostage for our mail. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. And, so, if we could get some attention, the court of public opinion will work. And, by getting it out there, the higher up managers at the post office will see…let’s get this resolved, it’s not good for anybody.”

We reached out to Postmaster Evelyn Case and are waiting for a response.

The rally will be held next Thursday at noon at the McCormick County post office.