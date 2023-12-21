AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “The surrounding area is all residential. It’s not a question of growth is a question of the lots or average of a acre and a half, and then the developer wants to put two tenths of an acre lot” said Mike Habert, who lives near Gregory lake.



Residents who live in the area showed up to the Aiken county planning commission meeting, hoping to express their concerns with a proposed development project. Developers are wanting to build a new subdivision, but some people say it will cause more traffic.

“So you’re going to have 200 cars every day coming in and out you got school buses coming in one way the developer chose not to do two entrances they just did one entrance,” said Habert.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing the project. Board members chose not to do anything with the item, turning it over to Aiken county council.

“It’s really a paperwork issue and I believe they’re following all of the rules on it so I will not say anything negatively about anyone” said Habert.

“Well, as long as we get to say what we need to say at the county council meeting and our voices are Heard will be OK with that I was a little disappointed to express all of the concerns did not just all of the people in this room the other 187 people who signed the petition that are against this,” said Donna Jannik, who also lives near Gregor Lake Rd.

Now, residents will have to wait until the next meeting in January.

“People are concerned about the traffic. People are concerned about school buses people are concerned about wetlands. And it doesn’t seem like a lot of this has been addressed before they’re asking to approve this plan,” said Jannik.