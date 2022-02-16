Need a buzz? 6 local coffee shops for you to check out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Coffee is a drink that gets some people through day. Whether you’re having that one cup in the morning or if you’re downing several cups throughout the work day, getting that right cup of coffee is important for that person on the go.

Augusta has it’s fair share of local coffee places for if you’re in a hurry and need to grab some coffee to go or if you want to grab a seat and unwind.

Here’s a list of just some local coffee places for you to go out and support.

Ubora Coffee Roasters is located in Downtown Augusta on 1128 Jones Street. The business is owned by three active duty service members and since opening has helped the community through fundraisers and by supporting area schools and other charities. Stop in for a cup of coffee or grab a bag to go.

2. The Bees Knee’s Coffee and Curios

The coffee hot spot is a lot different than what it use to be. The former restaurant turned coffee house is known for being a great spot to have lunch, a business meeting, and more. They serve coffee, tea, house-made biscuits, pastries, baked goods, desserts, and fresh grab and go items if you’re in a hurry. You can also browse their curios section of clothes, vinyl records, and more. You can find it on 211 10th Street.

3. Bodega Ultima

This restaurant is located in Surrey Center and is known for mixing culinary trends of the Mediterranean with a dash of Indian techniques. It’s a great spot to grab breakfast or lunch. In regards to coffee, Bodega Ultima has you covered. They feature a café along with a full service bar and gelato station. Dogs are allowed on the patio.

4. Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee

Buona Caffe is located on Central Avenue and at one point was named one of America’s 15 best indie coffee shops by Fodor’s Travel. It was also voted best coffee by the readers of Augusta Magazine six years in a row. They feature two coffee bars, specializing in hand crafted coffee and expresso drinks, house made syrups, sandwiches, and pastries. If you happen to be in the Georgia Cyber Center you can also find one of their locations.

5. New Moon Café

New Moon Café, located downtown at the JB White’s Building, and has been around since 1995. They roast their own coffee in small batches, bake their bread and pastries in house, and make their own soups from scratch every day. They have a nice patio if you want to sit outdoors and feel free to bring your dog in for a puppuccino or a dog cookie.

6. Inner Bean Café

Inner Bean Cafe is located on Davis Road and was established in 2006. Their coffee is roasted by Batdorf and Bronson based in Atlanta. You can get a medium or dark roast drip coffee, cold brew, and expresso drinks. You may want to grab yourself a three layer cake or pastry while you’re at it.

If you are looking to get out of you coffee comfort zone, these are just some of the great options that Augusta has to offer.