National Voter Registration Day Today

Today, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.
There are several voter registration drives in Richmond County. Starting times are as follows:
Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:15 AM 615 12th St.Augusta, GA 30901
Augusta State University Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 8:00 AM 1488 Laney-Walker Blvd Augusta, GA 30912
T.W. Josey High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM 1701 15th St. Augusta, GA 30901
Academy of Richmond High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 11:30 AM 910 Russel St Augusta, GA 30904
The Boys and Girls Club Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 3:30 PM 1903 Division St. Augusta, GA 30904
The Job Connection Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 3:00 PM Suite B 3120 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta, GA 30906
West Side High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM 102 Patriots Way Augusta, GA 30907
Glenn Hills High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM 2840 Glenn Hills Dr Augusta, GA 30906
Hephzibah High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM 4558 Brothersville Rd Hephzibah, GA 30815
Additional drives are also being held at:
The Goodwill Job Connection on Peach Orchard Road, Boys and Girls Club on Division Street, Augusta University- Summerville campus, Augusta Tech- Main campus, Augusta Tech- Grovetown campus, and Augusta Tech- Thomson, GA campus.
More information can be found at: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/