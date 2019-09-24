National Voter Registration Day Today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. In an effort to encourage conversation about an uncomfortable subject, the Jennie Show is committed to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. We are opening the dialogue and sharing the stories of survivors of suicide loss, and attempted suicide, as a way to reach out to others who may be suffering in silence. Each week in September, Terry Lee, founder of Overflow Foundation, will share a Mental Health Moment. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Hi everyone, I'm Terry Lee… a pastor's wife, mother, nurse and the Founder and Executive Director of Overflow Foundation. Overflow is a nonprofit organization started in memory of my son, Phillip Lee Jr., who died by suicide on September 6, 2018. The foundation is committed to pouring hope into life (# PHIL) by promoting mental health and suicide prevention, as well as providing mental health education.