National Voter Registration Day Today

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
voter-registration_182939

Today, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.

There are several voter registration drives in Richmond County. Starting times are as follows:

Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:15 AM 615 12th St.Augusta, GA 30901

Augusta State University Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 8:00 AM  1488 Laney-Walker Blvd Augusta, GA 30912

T.W. Josey High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM  1701 15th St. Augusta, GA 30901

Academy of Richmond High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 11:30 AM  910 Russel St Augusta, GA 30904

The Boys and Girls Club Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 3:30 PM  1903 Division St. Augusta, GA 30904

The Job Connection Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 3:00 PM  Suite B 3120 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta, GA 30906

West Side High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM  102 Patriots Way Augusta, GA 30907

Glenn Hills High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM  2840 Glenn Hills Dr Augusta, GA 30906

Hephzibah High School Tuesday, September 24, 2019 • 10:30 AM  4558 Brothersville Rd Hephzibah, GA 30815

Additional drives are also being held at:

The Goodwill Job Connection on Peach Orchard Road, Boys and Girls Club on Division Street, Augusta University- Summerville campus, Augusta Tech- Main campus, Augusta Tech- Grovetown campus, and Augusta Tech- Thomson, GA campus.

More information can be found at: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story