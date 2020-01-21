National search for administrator approved

Augusta commissioners are ready to put a headhunter to work, to begin a nationwide search for a new city administrator.

“I think the time is here to start looking for a new administrator a permanent one, the interim has done a great job if he wants to apply for the permanent position so be it,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But some commissioners felt the best candidate may already be in house; saying a nationwide search wasn’t needed.

“I’d prefer to save the cost and do a local search for an administrator and if at all possible promote from within,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“So I think if you have what you need then you may as well look at home,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Though commissioners will look outside Augusta for a new administrator some want to look inside the city code book

That says the mayor has the duty of selecting the three finalists for administrator and presenting them for a vote, but some wanted the commission more involved.

“The way the process has been done in the past it’s worked to a certain extent but I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary to take a look and see if there is a better process,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But commissioners took no action in changing the process of the mayor’s involvement in hiring an administrator.

“It is a process that has worked and will work moving forward because everybody has the opportunity to be at the table,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners also approved a nationwide search for Recreation Director. Ron Houck has been serving as interim, the mayor saying the cost of a nationwide search would run between 15 and 25 thousand dollars.

