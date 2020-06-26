National R&B Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for August 2021 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame could be one step closer to calling Augusta home.

The CEO of the Hall of Fame, LaMont Robinson, said he likes Augusta as the home for the facility, due to the city’s connection to James Brown. The Godfather has Soul has been a part of the R&B Hall of Fame’s logo for more than a year before Robinson began to look at Augusta as a potential home for the museum and the Hall of Fame operations, since James Brown has a hero of Robinson’s since the age of 5.

Last week, Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners passed a resolution of support, saying they’d welcome the Hall of Fame if its organizers decided to locate it here.

There are still a lot of details to be ironed out, including funding and location, but Robinson says he’s gotten multiple calls from property owners about potential locations for the physical home of the Hall of Fame, as well as a planned museum that would showcase more a million dollars in R&B memorabilia Robinson has collected over the years.

District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan said, “We are excited about the project! Augusta is ready to make it happen!”

District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said, “I’m excited about what’s going to happen with the R&B HOF in Augusta. I think it will change the dynamics of the city. This is the type of growth that I’ve been waiting on all my life.”

Last year, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in Detroit. Because of safety concerns associated with the spread of the coronavirus, Robinson recently cancelled the 2020 ceremony and celebration – he is already planning to hold the 2021 ceremony in Augusta, though.