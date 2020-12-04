National Guard’s last day on mission with Golden Harvest for COVID-19 relief efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest is thanking the National Guard today. It’s their last day on mission as they help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The National Guard helped Golden Harvest run upwards of a 105% increase in mobile markets.

Daily they were packing around 6- to 800 boxed meals.

They started their mission back in April sending 4 units of 15 people over the past 8 months.

This covered 16 thousand hours of lost volunteer hours.

Sgt. Cory Powell says he and his team are grateful for the opportunity to help.

“They’re happy to see us, they are happy yo see that we have brought those boxes of food. They are always thankful, everyone is always smiling. A lot of them always say ‘thank you for a service,’ and they are always saying what a blessing it is to see us out there,” says Sgt. Powell.

You can help the Gold Harvest financially or look at their limited but needed volunteer hours.

