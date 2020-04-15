National Guard cleans Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center last reported to have 74 positive cases. 70 patients are isolated. There are four reported casualties.

They also reported 20 employees testing positive to the virus.

Now, they’re doing whatever they can to sanitize the facility.

Cpt. Santos Rivera with Infection Control Team Commander, says, “the intent of our mission is to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Suiting up and getting sprayed down… The National Guard is doing their part to help clean Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“This is not a normal circumstance. So, being the guardsman, I think it’s important we do our best and help our community out, and that’s exactly what the soldiers are doing,” says Cpt. Rivera.

The 120- bed care facility reported more than 70 positive cases of COVID-19. Cpt. Rivera says his team is making sure they’re following necessary protocol.

“We’re filling out a questionnaire with the administrator,” he says, “asking some questions about personal protective equipment. And we’re just doing a general overview of what the facility looks like, asking what they need, what we can help them with.”

Then, it’s time to get to work. The Infection Control Team uses a fog machine to get hard to reach areas.

“It’s a disinfectant solution that we put together and then we put it inside of a machine. It sprays out a mist. That covers the surface. Once it hits the surface, it stays on there for about 10 minutes, which then kills the bacteria and the virus,” says Cpt. Rivera.

15 soldiers are put on each National Guard Infection Control Team to spray wipe and sanitize the nursing home.

“We’re following up with our disinfecting team wiping the floors and then wiping down surfaces, so it’s very important to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we’re just trying to do our part,” says Cpt. Rivera.

This is the second time the National Guard has visited Windermere. They came once last week, and are planning on coming each week.

If Windermere needs than more than once a week, they said they will make the necessary accomodations.