National Guard‬⁩ helping medical staff at Allendale Correctional Institution during COVID-19 pandemic

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina National Guard‬⁩ is helping medical staff at Allendale Correctional Institution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency shared several pictures of the effort on social media.

We’ve learned quarantined inmates are being checked — including having their temperatures taken.

Members of the @SCNationalGuard are helping SCDC medical staff by taking temps or checking on inmates on quarantine at Kirkland and Allendale beginning today. SCDC is grateful for this partnership and shared mission as part the state’s COVID19 response. #SCStrong #TellOurStory pic.twitter.com/arJbfJc9E2 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) May 11, 2020

An Allendale Correctional inmate, hospitalized since Monday, May 4, died of COVID-19 at an outside hospital Wednesday, May 6. Officials say, Bryan Furman, 60, who had several underlying medical conditions, tested positive for the coronavirus on May 5.

At last check, 15 inmates and eight staff members at the facility have tested positive. The institution is on quarantine.

Right now, SCDC has 39 positive inmates systemwide. There are 30 active staff cases.

MORE TOP STORIES: