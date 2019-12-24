National Dam breaks in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Around two o’clock, The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner about flooding on Richardsons Lake Road. The sheriff, Eric Abdullah, says when he arrived on the scene, it was much more than flooding.

“By the time I got out here, the water was still running across the roadway where the dam’s retaining wall gave way,” said Abdullah.

SLED, SCDOT, The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Aiken Public Safety Department are teaming up to determine what caused Aiken’s national dam to break and spillover into one homeowner’s property.

“We were Christmas shopping, and we come back to see the road overflowed,” said William Lucas. “I was watching cars trying to go up the road, and when I looked over I said, oh God look at the house.”

Lucas describes the scene as a big mess. He says the access water got into his garage and destroyed some of his property.

“We had to pull across the road, and it was just flooded up to the top of the porch,” explained Lucas. “It pushed my cars up against the trees and pushed my friend’s car down to the pond. It also wrecked my pool.”

Lucas says he is just thankful nobody got hurt.

“We’ve had enough injuries and deaths throughout the past year in our family,” said Lucas. “I just hope everything goes better from here on out.”

Engineers are monitoring where the water has flowed and is flowing. Captain Abdullah says the area has been stabilized but is alerting drivers to be safe on this roadway.

“As far as the sheriff’s office, we want people to be vigilant,” said Abdullah. “Don’t drive across low line areas that are full of water; don’t take that chance with your safety.”

The Aiken County Sheriff Office requested an evacuation plan for the next neighborhood, “Wood Valley.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker





