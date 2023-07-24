CSRA (WJBF) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website has a way for everyone across the country to look up missing children from their area.
Several local children, who may now be adults, are listed as missing. The website includes details on when the person was last seen and what they MAY look like now.
Children missing from local Georgia cities:
- Catrina Jackson missing from Sylvania, Ga. in 1986
- Jane Doe found dead in Millen, Ga. in 1988
- Dannette Milbrook missing from Augusta, Ga. in 1990
- Jeannette Millbrook missing from Augusta, Ga. in 1990
- Rahsaan Jennings missing from Sylvania, Ga. in 2022
- Terrence Tanksley missing from Augusta, Ga. in 2023
- Diamond Johnson missing from Hephzibah, Ga. in 2023
- Jonathan Davis missing from Hephzibah, Ga. in 2023
- Aaron O’Berry missing from Hephzibah, Ga. in 2023
- Ezekiel Dacosta missing from Hephzibah, Ga. in 2023
- Harmoni Robinson missing from Grovetown, Ga. in 2023
Children Missing from local South Carolina Cities:
- Jeremy Grice missing from North Augusta, S.C. IN 1985
- Jane Doe found dead in Eureka, S.C. in 1987
- Tiwana Cheatham missing from Aiken , S.C. in 1989
- Erica Bradley missing from Allendale, S.C. in 2006
- Aldolfo Orozco-Razo missing from North Augusta, S.C. in 2017
- William Hasley missing from Graniteville, S.C. in 2022
We know there may be more missing children from the CSRA, but this is what’s listed on the national site.
Visit their site to find out how to sign up for Amber Alerts and to view missing children from across the country. You could possibly help bring a child home.
If you do recognize anyone, please call your local law enforcement.