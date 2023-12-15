NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday for the Nancy Carson Library in North Augusta.

The library is getting a $1.2 million update to help modernize it with new technology and to become user-friendly for patrons. The library will also have a variety of public meeting spaces.

Officials say the Friends of the Nancy Carson Library organization contributed $275,000 toward the project, leaving $975,000 for the Aiken County Property Sales Tax to pay.

Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield Region library system said,

“Library users and what they are seeking have changed and it’s time for us to change with it. So they are going to see a lot more color, more dynamic and flexible floor plan, more offerings for children and families. And I think it will just be more technology will be in the forefront. I think they’re gonna see a more modern approach.”

Officials say this is the second library to undergo renovations out of the 6 in Aiken County. The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2024.