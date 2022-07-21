AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Bronze star medal recipient Sgt. First Class Michael Clark died after being struck by lightning at Fort Gordon Wednesday.

He served in the Army and the US Army reserve for 22 years — deploying four times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

His service to his country is remembered by a commander in his unit.

Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart said in a statement:

“Sgt. 1st Clark’s smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him. Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and soldiers will remain forever.”

Around 11 Wednesday morning, Clark and nine other soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve were struck by lightning.

A Fort Gordon spokesperson said it happened during a field training exercise at Training Area 26 on the post.

Newschannel 6’s meteorologist Ryan Gold said Wednesday they tracked a storm cell that had at least 235 lightning strikes in 15 minutes.

“That is excessive. You don’t typically see this amount of lightning with a storm,” Gold said.

He said while the chances of getting struck by lightning are one in a million, they increase when you are in an open area.

“You do get a lot of cloud to ground lightening and of course the worst to possibly be during a thunderstorm is outside let alone an open field with you being the tallest object in that field. Lightning will also strike the tallest object whether it’s a tree, a building or you in an area,” Gold said.

Gold said several people can be hit by the force of the lightning hitting the ground in an area.

“You wouldn’t necessarily get the electricity and the voltage going through you if it hits the ground and travels through, but its more so the explosive force of it hitting the ground and traveling through the group.

The soldiers were taken to Eisenhower Medical Center for treatment.

One has been released. The others are listed in good condition.