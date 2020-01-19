NAACP shares deeper meaning behind MLK Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The community crowded the downtown area to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organizers of the MLK parade tell us there’s a deeper meaning behind the outdoor celebration.

“If you don’t fight, if you don’t get engaged, you’re not going to get the desired result. So what we believed in is that we have to be engaged and in order for us to get the victory we have to fight,” says Melvin Ivey, President of the Augusta Branch of NAACP.

‘When We Fight, We Win’ was the theme of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade hosted by the Augusta branch of the NAACP.

NAACP members tell us the motto is from their national office and as organizers of the parade, they felt it was important to express this motto through the parade to teach the community a lesson.

“The struggle is not over. We’re going to have to continue to fight, to struggle, we’re going to have to remind people that injustice anywhere is injustice and a threat to justice everywhere,” says Ivey.

And parents brought their kids out as an opportunity to show them that this is more than a parade.

“Understand the legacy behind that. The culture of the community, what it all represents back when Dr. King set the standard for us as people, American people, as African Americans and what he stood for for civil rights movement, and education and the value of all that. So it’s important for our students and kids see that and honor that,” says Jeff and Justin Greene, who live in Augusta.

Organizers tell us as people crowd the streets and celebrate the legacy of Dr. King, They hope this event brings awareness to the community that the nation needs to come together, rather than divide.

“Dr. King was about peace and as we can stand here today and get along with another, we should be doing it every day. Live, laugh, love and bring peace and joy to the people every day. Not just black men, but white men, everybody.”Vera J. Wilson/ Lives in Augusta:

“Dr. King always talked about loving your brother. We all have some common issues in common. And the key is that we all look at what we have in common rather than our differences. And if we look at it from that point I think we can come together, and we can deal with those issues rather than trying to identify what’s different among us,” says Ivey.