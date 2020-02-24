Museums proposed for SPLOST dollars

But commissioners are also backing additional SPLOST projects not now on the wish list.

Commissioner John Clarke, wants to spend SPLOST dollars to promote history.

He would like to see funding for the proposed Augusta Jewish History museum that is planned for the old city Planning office, that was once a temple.

And funding for a Georgia Military history museum, that would go in the old Augusta museum on Telfair.

“The Jewish Museum at the court of the ordinary trying to restore that synagogue over there that was the first one in the state of Georgia, and we’re also going for another location here cross the street that we’ve already tried to turn into a Georgia Museum of Military History,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners are also looking at at 7 million dollar request to create a James Brown wing at the Augusta Museum of History.