Museums, other non-profits left out of SPLOST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a new special purpose sales tax plan for August to promote.

City leaders approved the $250 million dollar project list that will be voted on in March.

The package includes no money for any arts groups of museums.

The Augusta Jewish History Museum requested $3 million dollars and officials say it will be hard now to vote for the plan.

“If you look at the whole package, that’s an important part of the package. I’m not exactly in support of the SPLOST if they can’t actually do special purpose things they actually suggested for the actual tax itself,” said Jack Weinstein of the Auguata Jewish History Museum.

Commissioner Marion Williams is also not happy with the SPLOST package and says he plans to campaign against it.

