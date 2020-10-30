Murphey Middle School transitions to online learning due to increased COVID activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Richmond County School System has temporarily transitioned Murphey Middle School to learn-at-home instruction due to an increased amount of COVID-19 activity.

Learn at home will be effective November 2, 2020 until November 12, 2020 when the school will resume face to face instruction.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted. Parents can request lunches for students enrolled in virtual learning as well as those enrolled in face to face learning by calling 706-826-1122.

