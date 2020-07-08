Murder suspect released on Signature Bond

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned a murder suspect was released from jail on a Signature Bond.

On June 21st, Ahmed Popal was shot and killed outside of the Scene nightclub in downtown Augusta.

Then, on July 2nd family members say judge Daniel Craig issued a $4,000 dollar bond for Terrence Wayne Cumber who is charged with killing Popal.

Terrance Wayne Cumber was released on the Signature Bond promising to return for his court appearance.

That means no cash was paid and Cumber signed his name and left jail.

