Murder suspect in Magnolia Acres shooting arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in the Magnolia Acres shooting Thursday.

18-year-old Charles Edward Brown was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

On November 27, 2019 Burke County Deputies responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Acres Housing complex. Deputies found 17-year-old Tacorey Brigham dead upon arrival.

Deputies were able to secure video evidence from multiple cameras and speak with various witnesses surrounding the shooting in order to identify Brown.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams released a statement saying,

“These senseless shootings and murders of our young people must stop. Two families and multiple others and now devastated over these acts. As a Sheriff, I will ensure that we will lock up and prosecute to the fullest anyone who commits acts such as this as we have solved every murder in Burke County that has taken place since I took office on January 1, 2017. However, it is so much more than locking people up so we will continue working diligently with our various violence reductions programs and partnering with our schools and others to see what else can be done pro-actively.”

Tacorey Brigham’s family has been notified.