AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School Board and local law enforcement are investigating a large fight at Butler High School.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that there were multiple students suspended and some arrested.

Board officials say the incident is being taking seriously.

They say they are are continuing to investigate the fight and any activity around the fight.

There will be additional security on campus and and officials are taking all precautions to keep students safe and maintain order in the school.

This is a developing story.