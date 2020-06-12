Multiple shootings under investigation in Aiken, Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A string of shootings early Thursday morning left at least two people dead and two injured in Aiken County.

The night started with a deadly shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on Aldrich Street near the Crosland Apartments. The Aiken County Coroner says 30-year-old Devin Williams was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody.

Two hours later, another person killed in the 2000 block of South Carolina Avenue. 25-year-old Brandon Odom died of at least one gunshot wound. He was found in the driver seat of the car that rolled near the wood line. A second victim found in close proximity sustained at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Although the shooting locations are near each other, authorities say they are being investigated separately. “Right now at this moment, we’re not. It’s two separate incidents, two different agencies investigating,” Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Captain Eric Abdullah told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Another incident was reported just east of Aiken. It was initially thought to be shooting but later determined to be a drug deal gone wrong at a home on Red Oak Drive. The victim was assaulted with a hammer and ran to the Enmark on Charleston Highway to call 911 for help.

“I thought about the 1-year-old and his mother who was killed in Aiken and I never would have thought that Aiken would have this type of violence,” Jack Logan said.

Logan is the founder of Put the Guns Down Now Young People. He spends much of his time traveling educating the community. Lately, he’s been to counties just beyond his native Upstate. His message, simply communicate.”We need more people out doing grassrooting to reach those young people,” Logan shared. “Most of the time with gun violence, there is a financial problem. People are ignoring the people and they need to reach out to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, another incident also happened on JW Swartz Drive. Officials called it a case of “family violence.” We’re told a 17-year-old was arrested after shooting someone.

The victim received two gunshot wounds to the chest. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about the first two shooting incidents, contact your local police.