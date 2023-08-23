WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Dispatch, an accident on the 100 block of Main Street North in Wagener has multiple power lines downed in the area.

The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday

South Carolina Highway Patrol has been assigned to the scene, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominion Energy tells NewsChannel 6 that crews have responded to a vehicle accident at this location, but there is currently no impact to customers in the area.

