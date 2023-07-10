AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people, wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Bruce Damon Barker Jr.

The three men is also wanted for questioning regarding Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Investigators say one is known to frequent the area of Peach Orchard Road and Lumpkin Road.

The second known to frequent Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.

The third subject, described as a middle-aged white male with a beard, is known to frequent the Peach Orchard and Windsor Spring Road area.

If you have any information on these men, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

Barker was last seen by family on March 5 of this year on the 2600 block of Milledgeville Road, and according to the RCSO, Barker was last heard from by phone to a family member on April 1st but would not tell them where he was located.

Family members say Barker has cerebral palsy with little to no use of his left hand, and his family tells WJBF that because of his cerebral palsy, he has a very distinctive walk.

According to the family, Barker goes by his middle name “Damon.” At the time of the first report, family members said Barker did not have his phone on him and had not been taking his medication.

According to RCSO, Bruce Damon Barker, Jr., 43, is 6 feet and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.