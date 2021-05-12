Multiple inmates involved in stabbing at Charles B. Webster Detention Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two inmates were involved in an assault Tuesday night at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

20-year-old Lavelton Philpot stabbed 25-year-old Dashawn Curtis multiple times. Curtis was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. He was then discharged Wednesday morning and taken back to CBWDC.

The fight was only in one housing unit, no others were injured. Criminal charges are pending.

Philpot was arrested and booked on May 21, 2018 for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Curtis was arrested and booked on March 21, 2021 for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.