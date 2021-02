AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a large residential fire near downtown Augusta.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of 1st Street and Telfair Street.

We’re told at least four homes are fully engulfed.

No word yet on any injuries.

Major fire on Telfair & 1st St.



Multiple units called in to control 4 structure fires.



Crews are continuing to work on controlling the flames.



Please avoid the area.@WJBF @WRDW_WAGT @WFXGFOX54 @AUG_Chronicle pic.twitter.com/Cen5dzszyW — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) February 22, 2021

