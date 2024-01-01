AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had Skateland management shut down the roller rink Saturday night, after multiple fights broke among juveniles at the rink.

On Saturday, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy working a special duty at the rink on Windsor Spring Road reported multiple fights among juveniles on-scene Saturday night that began around 8:55 p.m.

A group of unknown juveniles began fighting shortly before 9 p.m., according to an incident report filed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies and a Sergeant were required to separate the group of fighting juveniles. While restraining those involved in the first fight, a second fight broke out among another group of juveniles.

A call was made by the Sergeant on-scene for more deputies.

While waiting for back-up, a third fight began among the juveniles on-scene.

When the third fight broke out, law enforcement asked on-scene management at Skateland to shut down the roller rink for the night – all roller rink patrons were told to call for their rides if they did not have on-scene transportation.

According to the incident report, “deputies were unable to determine the juveniles who started the fighting or were directly involved due to the volume of juveniles and chaotic nature of the scene.”

NewsChannel 6 is working to learn if there were any injuries, and more details.