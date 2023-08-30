UPDATE, 5:18 P.M. – Aiken County is shutting down the road North of Jackson, SC, at McElmurray Farm Road and Atomic Road for a tree that is partially fallen – currently, the tree has not completely fallen, but it is endangering the roadway and causing a potential traffic hazard.

South Carolina Department of Transportation has been contacted to help with the removal of the tree.

The tree is hanging across the roadway just north of Jackson STEM Middle School at 18731 Atomic Road in Jackson.

Another tree down across the roadway outside of Graniteville, SC, at Connector Road and Chalk Bed Road on the Western side of Midland Valley Golf Club.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a fallen tree is causing a hazard along North Silverton Street and Houston Loop North of Jackson, SC.

The roadway is also blocked at Talatha Church Road and Banks Mills Road SE East of Dukes Bar-B-Que and South of Cedar Creek Church.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect in this area, with a 45 mile-per-hour wind gusts possible.