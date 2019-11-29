Multiple accidents with injuries near Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

(WJBF) Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are working multiple accidents within a small radius near the juncture of Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.

Closer to Gordon Highway, there is at least two vehicles involved in an accident at Deans Bridge and Richmond Hill Roads with injuries.

Just a few blocks away, an accident at Kissingbower Road and Gordon Highway is being reported with injuries. Deputies on-site note a large amount of debris in the road.

Multiple lanes are blocked in this area.