COLUMIBA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest was made after a driver tried to steal a concrete truck in Columbia County.

According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the concrete truck was reported stolen from the Gaspro at 4800 Columbia Road in Columbia County shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in pursuit of someone driving a stolen concrete truck on I-20W, and troopers were notified.

Authorities say that a trooper from Grovetown Post 25 became the primary unit on I-20W at mile marker 183 in Columbia County.

According to authorities, two troopers tried to use stop sticks to stop the driver in the concrete truck in order to bring the pursuit to an end; however, it was not successful as the driver exited I-20 at GA 22 in Taliaferro County, continuing north before entering I-20W.

Authorities state that then, Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to use stop sticks on I-20W at mile marker 148, but the driver swerved towards the deputies and drove around the stop sticks.

According to authorities, a trooper riding in a passenger seat of another trooper’s patrol car was able to safely fire rounds into the radiator and hydraulic tanks near mile marker 146, which ultimately disabled the truck.

Authorities say that the driver has been taken into custody.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, wet cement did spill over onto the roadway during the pursuit, but crews have been able to clear all lanes causing all blocked lanes to now be re-opened.