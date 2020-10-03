Move With the Mayor looks to get people outdoors and in shape

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis is working to get those living in the Garden City outdoors and in shape.

With COVID-19 forcing people to stay home, it’s more important than ever for people to get out and exercise.

That’s why Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has teamed up with the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention and Dr. Mac Bowman to bring “Move With the Mayor” to the Garden City.

“Move With the Mayor” is a national initiative involving mayors all across the county. It challenges people to be more physically active.

“Well, ‘Move With the Mayor’ is an opportunity for mayors to create a situation in their cities where we have healthy environments. Again, we got an incredible partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and through that relationship the National Policy Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention…they’ve worked closely with mayors all across the country,” said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis will be exercising in the mornings on social media and discussing the importance of exercise.

How important is it to do these kinds of things: going outside, getting exercise…”

“It’s even more important than in times past. Preserving good nutritional balance, immunity balance…all those things come with not only how we eat, how well we rest, how well we deal with stress, but also how well we maintain reasonable conditioning of our bodies,” said Dr. Bowman.

