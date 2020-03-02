“Move It Monday’s” beginning in Columbia County

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF)- It might be hard on a Monday to get out and get active, but Columbia County is making that morning workout a little bit easier.

They are starting a group exercise program called “Move It Monday’s.”

They are kicking the week off with a slow run to start their lifestyle movement this week from 9 am-10 am.

County workers got certified to teach classes to help you get out and start your week. The program is completely free.

Even though they start the walking groups this week, they’re program initially starts in April. It’s for six months from April-October and they’ll end the program with a Glow Run.

Events Manager for Columbia County, Rachael Enfinger, says, “on March 27th we will be out at three of the local parks handing out the membership cards and that card will then allow them to check in at Evans Towne Center Park, Gateway Park, or Memorial Gardens every time your out there, and each time you’ll earn points, and each month we’ll be giving away prizes.”

They can check if you checked in from scanning that card, so you hold yourself accountable.

The county is also holding a healthy eating menu each month with cooking demonstrations at the market at Evans Towne Center’s market Saturdays.

If you’d like to join any of the group workouts you can CLICK HERE.