Mount Zion Baptist Church is growing food for seniors and families that need it

BLACKVILLE, SC (WJBF) – We’re getting close to the end of the holiday season, but the giving never stops for the people at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

For the past three years, members of the church have been tending to a garden not far from the church and they use what grows there to give back to the community.

“It was a vision of our pastor and he received a vision from God to create a community garden,” said servant leader of the trustee, Clyde Myrick, Jr.

“We harvest it and pass it out to the elderly in the county. It’s part of gods creation, when we plant stuff, to give it away,” said Runell Thomas an Advisor at the church.

Three years ago, the church received a grant to put the garden together. It has served the communities of Bamberg and Barnwell Counties, giving back to seniors and families in need.

“A lot of the people in the community can’t go out and they want fresh vegetables, but they just can’t go out shopping for themselves, but we actually can deliver,” said Clyde.

“It’s just awesome to be able to give back to the community and to be able to do something through Christ,” said Runell.

“It makes me feel good because sometimes we understand that people don’t have anything to eat and giving to the elderly and other people makes me feel proud of myself,” said volunteer, Aimee Owens.

The church’s garden is a chance for its members not only to give back. It’s also a chance for members to bond, get exercise, and teach children about the importance of giving back.

“Every time we come to the garden, I would say they are considered my family, because I’ve been at Mount Zion Baptist Church for five years now and every time we’re together it’s like a good bond and we laugh and smile and share jokes with each other,” said Aimee.

“It makes me feel great to know that young people are interested and they’re taking their time to come out and do things and it’s very appreciative from the church members and our pastor and all that are involved,” said Clyde.

With all the help from its members and with a crop of future gardeners on the rise, the Mount Zion Baptist Church Garden will be serving people for years to come.

“It’s a part of our mission. It’s a part of our God given mission. It’s a part of who we are as a people. We love to help and share,” said, grants coordinator, Ethel Faust.