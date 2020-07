AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 46-year-old Alson Mayhew of Grovetown.

Mayhew was transported to Augusta University Medical Center following a motorcycle accident on on May 24, 2020 on Washington Rd. at Warren Rd.

Mayhew was pronounced dead July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

He died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma. No autopsy will be done.