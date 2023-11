AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – At least one person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aiken.

The crash happened on Rutland Dr. in front on Aiken High School shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Aiken Public Safety dispatch.

The crash was between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 that the motorcycle rider was injured.

Traffic was backed up while first responders and officers worked the scene. It has since been cleared.