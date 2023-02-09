AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle on Thursday morning killed an Aiken man.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables, the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. on the 1500 block of Columbia Highway North near Rodgers Road north of Aiken.

A 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by 37-year-old Chance D. St. Clair was traveling north when it ran into the side of a southbound semi-truck trailer as it was turning left into a private driveway.

St. Clair was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled in Newberry, S.C.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.