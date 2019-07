AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta woman in the center of a possible missing newborn case, will go before a judge Tuesday.

Tabitha Moss will have a bond hearing for her charges of providing false statements.

Last month she said she had a baby girl, and then gave the newborn to someone to dispose of her.

She then recanted that statement – saying she was never pregnant and made the whole story up.

Investigators have still not found a baby, or confirmed if one ever existed.