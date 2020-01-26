Mother, daughter seeks to remove stigma of mental health issues one library at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sonja Wasden and her daughter Rachael Siddoway have committed to travel to all 50 states donating a book detailing Sonja”s life in hopes to remove stigma and restore hope to those who need it.

Sonja told Good Morning Augusta weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk that after her attempted suicide, a leading psychiatrist at a major university, where her husband was CEO, told him to never come back to the hospital again.

Their family felt like her illness was a dirty little secret.

The pair joined Shawn to talk more about the book, “An Impossible Life,” where Sonja is now dealing with mental illness, and where you can pick up the lifesaving book.