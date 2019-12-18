Mother and 1-year-old son, shot and killed in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, Sc (WJBF) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Graniteville woman and her child.

Tuesday night shortly after 11:00pm officers were called to 105 Kalmia Apartment Drive for reports of a shooting.

26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson who lived in the apartment was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, her 1-year -old son, Elijah, was also shot at least once was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry, SC. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this incident.