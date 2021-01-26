Motel 6 tenants evicted; Augusta Housing & Development here to help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An unexpected eviction leaving many people distraught Tuesday as tenats at Motel 6 say there were told to get out.

Bob Coney said, “Dude came knocking on the door, he said, ‘you got an hour to get your stuff and get out.’ Man, what?”

Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta is empty after a lot of tenants say they were told to leave due to code enforcement issues.

He sit there and say three to five days, he just gave us a bunch of crap,” said Coney.

“I don’t know and can’t speak to what the violation was,” said Augusta Housing & Development Director Hawthorne Welcher Jr.

The housing development team acted quickly upon the eviction of Motel 6 according to Welcher.

He said, “You’re looking at between 20 and 25 families, but I think we’ve been very swift in what we’ve been able to do from a mission standpoint. And being able to access and process the situation in being able to prove habitation, safe habitation for all families who were displaced.”

“They just took a burden off my back seriously. I got my old lady sitting there worrying about where I’m going to go. How I’m going to get there. But they came by here, they took care of us, giving us a place to stay for a week. They’re paying for it and I appreciate every bit of it. As a veteran especially to other veterans,” added Coney.

