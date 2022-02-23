NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Shari Hooper has been a school counselor at Mossy Creek Elementary for 12 years.

“I came in 2010 and I have been an educator since 1991 in Aiken County. I started as a 6th grade middle school teacher and then became a part time counselor when my children were little and then moved on to a full time position,” said Hooper.

In January, Hooper was taken by surprise when she was named the Statewide School Counselor of the year by the Palmetto State School Counselor Association during the organization’s annual conference.

Tell me what was going through you mind when you won this award?

“Just that I wanted to speak for all of the elementary school counselors because there’s so many elementary school counselors that work hard everyday. I really think it’s just a way to have a platform to speak and let people understand that even our elementary kids have mental health issues that need attention,” said Hooper.

Hooper will represent the district and South Carolina during the 2023 American School Counselor Association Conference.

She attributes winning the award to having a very supportive group of counselors in her district.

The thing thats most important to her though are the kids that she counsels.

“The first thing is that I really want them to know my name and I want them to know I’m available and I want them to understand the job of a school counselor. It’s changed over the years. When I was growing up a guidance counselor was someone who guided someone related to careers and so our term is more all encompassing now because we have so many more tasks and so many more responsibilities especially related to mental health and wellness,” said Hooper.

The duties of a school counselor can be tough but it’s very clear that mission to help students where they need it the most. If you’re counselor, Shari Hopper has one last piece of advice for you.

“Keep going. Don’t give up, keep going, keep working. Remember that even if one life is changed that day then you’ve done your job. You’re there, you’re present, you’re available and that’s all you need to do is be available,” said Hooper.