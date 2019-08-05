More SPLOST dollars planed for Jamestown

August,Ga (WJBF) The former manager here at Jamestown accusing Commissioner Sammie Sias of misusing. mis-spending some of the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have passed through here while the city looks to spend hundred of thousands of dollars more.

The sales tax money added up for the Sand Ridge Community Association, according to city records more than 300 thousand dollars going to the group to pay for improvements at the Jamestown Community Center

But according to Willa Hilton’s letter to city leaders Commissioner Sias took thousands of those sales tax dollars and made up invoices to cover his tracks.

Sias says Hilton is a women scorned out to get him after he ended their affair but GBI and FBI are now investigating, with Commissioners waiting on results.

“I think we want to pump the brakes and let them do their investigations I think obviously we want to stay informed and I think that’s what we’ll do,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

But more tax dollars are in the pipeline for Jamestown, consultants have been hired to development plans for a new football field, two outdoor basketball courts and walking trails total price tag 400 thousand dollars.

“Another 400 thousand dollars?”

“I just think we need to get all the information together as a commission and see where things are before we just go ahead and move forward on anything,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

“I think we need to go back to the commission make some recommendations Jamestown is one of four or five projects we started design work on,” said Ron Houck, Interim Recreation and Parks Director.

The SPLOST Dollars that Hilton said were stolen at Jamestown,first went to Sand Ridge Community Association where Sias served as President.

City leaders say the next round of money will not.

“Sandridge will not be responsible, for any of the funding that has already been allocated that was the practiced in the past that has since been put an end to,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“It will not go to the Sandridge that’s my understanding.

“No, it will be managed by the city as we manage all out SPLOST projects now,” said Houck.

I texted Willa Hilton about her guilty pleas in 2000 to forgery and theft charges she texted back that those charges have were dismissed in 2005 and all this took place 20 years ago in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.